Governor Weighs In On EPA Conditions Limetree Bay Must Meet To Reopen

CHRISTIANSTED — Governor Albert Bryan issued the following statement in response to the EPA’s announcement of conditions, including additional emissions monitoring, for resumption of refinery operations at Limetree Bay Refinery:

“We welcome the EPA’s help in this matter, and we welcome the findings and the recommended actions aimed at protecting the community and ensuring a safe restart to refinery operations at Limetree Bay. I have been in constant communication with EPA Regional Acting Administrator Walter Mugdan as well as EPA Headquarters and have received assurances from both that the conditions announced are not intended to prevent the restart of the refinery in a timely fashion,” Governor Bryan said. 

“Most importantly, I have been assured by the CEO of Limetree Bay Refining that Limetree Bay is both willing and able to comply with the conditions set by the EPA to include the request for additional monitoring stations on the island. Our position throughout has always been to ensure the health and safety of St. Croix residents, protect the environment and ensure the Virgin Islands realizes the full economic benefit of refinery operations, and I will continue to work with Limetree Bay and the EPA toward that end,” the governor said.

