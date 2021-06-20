At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

Man Shot Dead Near Food Van In St. Thomas Early Friday Night: VIPD

·
0 1 3 0
Police officers, St. Thomas Rescue and employees of the Medical Examiner’s Office in Estate Fortuna, where 38-year-old Donald George was found dead of a gunshot wound. VIPD Photo by Emmet Prevost / All Ah We TV

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The first of three homicides on St. Thomas took place near a food van in Fortuna early Friday evening, authorities said.

Donald George, 38, of Estate Fortuna, was positively identified as the murder victim, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Police responded to a report of a man down in Estate Fortuna near the food van. Upon arrival to the scene after 6:27 p.m. Friday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“fficers found an unresponsive Black male with a gunshot wound,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

George was pronounced dead on the scene by the Emergency Medical Technicians, according to Derima.

St. Thomas/St. John District Chief of Police Steven Phillip is encouraging the community to come forward with information.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211, or anonymously and confidentially to Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS. You can get a reward for your tip that leads to an arrest.

Tags:
Previous post

'King Bob' Will Have A Porcelain Throne In Prison For 3 Years For Being A Coke Dealer

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

VI Free Press

VI Free Press

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsSuperior Court News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsSuperior Court News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *