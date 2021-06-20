Man Shot Dead Near Food Van In St. Thomas Early Friday Night: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The first of three homicides on St. Thomas took place near a food van in Fortuna early Friday evening, authorities said.

Donald George, 38, of Estate Fortuna, was positively identified as the murder victim, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Police responded to a report of a man down in Estate Fortuna near the food van. Upon arrival to the scene after 6:27 p.m. Friday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“fficers found an unresponsive Black male with a gunshot wound,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

George was pronounced dead on the scene by the Emergency Medical Technicians, according to Derima.

St. Thomas/St. John District Chief of Police Steven Phillip is encouraging the community to come forward with information.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211, or anonymously and confidentially to Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS. You can get a reward for your tip that leads to an arrest.