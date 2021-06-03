Owners Of Abandoned Vehicles In Fort Christian Parking Lot Should Call DPW

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The Department of Public Works (DPW), in conjunction with the Office of the St. Thomas/Water Island Administrator, is urging individuals with abandoned vehicles in the Fort Christian Parking Lot to contact the DPW Parking Lot office at (340) 774-7046, as soon as possible.

Several abandoned vehicles have been neglected and are in violation of the rules and regulations of the parking lot facility, according to DPW.

The Administrator’s Office and the Department of Public Works have made several attempts to contact owners regarding vehicle removal since May 5, 2021. This public notice serves as a final warning. Vehicles that are not removed by 4:30 p.m. on June 11,2021, will be taken into custody by the Virgin Islands Police Department and transferred to the Department of Property and Procurement for disposal. Violators will also be subject to a fine of up to $2,500 per vehicle.

Pursuant to Title 19 VIC, Chapter 56. Section 1560-2, “No person shall store or deposit wastes in a manner that will contaminate surrounding air, land or water, or injure the public health or environment, or create offensive conditions. No junked motor vehicles shall be permitted on or alongside any street or road or on private property in plain view from a street or road.”

