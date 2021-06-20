At VIFreep

Police Investigate Double Murder In East St. Thomas Late Friday Night: VIPD

Police officers in Smith Bay, where two men were shot and killed. VIPD Photo by Danny Derima / Clear Touch Imaging

ST. THOMAS, USVI – The second and third of three fatal shootings took place on the east end of St. Thomas late Friday night, authorities said.

Camille W. King, Jr., 42, of Charlotte Amalie, was positively identified as one of the two murder victims, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center was contacted by a concerned citizen who reported hearing multiple shots being fired and a male down in Smith Bay at 11:20 p.m. Friday, according to the VIPD.

“Officers traveled to the scene and found two gunshot victims in the area,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

King suffered multiple gunshot wounds about his body and Emergency Medical Technicians on the scene found that he had no vital or other signs of life, according to Derima.

The second male victim also suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body, police said. He was taken to the Schneider Regional Medical Center by ambulance for treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

“The identity of this victim is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin,” Derima said.

St. Thomas/St. John District Chief of Police Steven Phillip denounced this incident.

“We need to stop the gun violence and get together to move forward together,” Chief Phillip said. He encourages the community to contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211, or anonymously and confidentially to Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.

