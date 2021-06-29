At VIFreep

Students Take Summer Break While School Maintenance Crews Shift Into High Gear

FREDERIKSTED — During the summer break, school buildings around the territory are getting needed repairs so that the public education facilities are ready to be re-opened in September, the Department of Education (DOE) said.

At Claude O. Markoe Elementary School in Mars Hill on St. Croix, workers were seen laying out roofing material for the main building and repairs continued to the gymnasium and individual school classrooms, according to DOE.

The summer break is when school maintenance teams shift into high gear so they can complete repair projects within short timeframes in a less action-packed environment while children are on vacation.

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

