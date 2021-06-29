Students Take Summer Break While School Maintenance Crews Shift Into High Gear

FREDERIKSTED — During the summer break, school buildings around the territory are getting needed repairs so that the public education facilities are ready to be re-opened in September, the Department of Education (DOE) said.

At Claude O. Markoe Elementary School in Mars Hill on St. Croix, workers were seen laying out roofing material for the main building and repairs continued to the gymnasium and individual school classrooms, according to DOE.

The summer break is when school maintenance teams shift into high gear so they can complete repair projects within short timeframes in a less action-packed environment while children are on vacation.