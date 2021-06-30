At VIFreepBreaking NewsEducation NewsNational NewsSports NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

Top U.S. Virgin Islands Basketball Prospect Commits To Bethune-Cookman University

DAYTONA BEACH — Bethune-Cookman head coach Gravelle Craig landed a top U.S. Virgin Islands prospect when Jahsean Corbett selected the Florida university as his college choice on Tuesday.

Corbett, 18, played on the 2019 U17 U.S. Virgin Islands men’s team and averaged 21.6 pts and 10.2 rebounds.

He is a 6-foot, 6-inch point guard who played his senior year at West Oaks Academy in Orlando. A current resident of Kissimmee, Corbett is rated as a two-star prospect.

“Congratulations to Jahsean Corbett on selecting Bethune Cookman as his college choice,” U.S. Virgin Islands Basketball said on Twitter.

