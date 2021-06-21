At VIFreep

USA Is Back-To-Back Winner of AmeriCup Thanks To Aliyah Boston’s Double Double

Team USA's Aliyah Boston of St. Thomas (left) defends against Puerto Rico's Isalys Briana Quiñones in the FIBA Women's AmeriCup tournament championship game at Coliseo Roberto Clemnte in San Juan on Saturday.

SAN JUAN — The United States women beat Puerto Rico 74-59 on Saturday in the championship game of the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup tournament at Coliseo Roberto Clemente.

The American team was made up of current college basketball standouts and coached by South Carolina’s Dawn Staley, who is also coach of the Olympic women’s team.

Kentucky senior guard Rhyne Howard had 22 points, five assists and three rebounds in the title game and was named MVP of the event. Overall, Howard averaged 13.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 steals in the Americans’ six victories.

South Carolina junior post player Aliyah Boston of St Thomas had a double-double Saturday with 17 points and a game-high 19 rebounds. NC State senior center Elissa Cunane had 12 points and six rebounds.

Michigan senior forward Naz Hillmon had eight points and 11 rebounds for the U.S. squad, while Maryland junior guard Ashley Owusu had eight points. All five are in the top 10 of ESPN’s list of top 25 women’s players for next college season.

Another in the ESPN top 10 who was on the U.S. squad was junior guard Haley Jones of defending national champion Stanford. She had two points and four rebounds on Saturday. Jones was named most outstanding player of the NCAA women’s tournament in April.

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

