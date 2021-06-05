USVI Men’s Soccer Team Playing For Respect Against El Salvador Tonight

KINGSHILL — The U.S. Virgin Islands men’s soccer team squares off against El Salvador at the Bethlehem Soccer Stadium tonight.

The Group A CONCACAF soccer match will be played at the Bethlehem Soccer Stadium in Upper Bethlehem at 7 p.m. today.

“We have been preparing, and hopefully the boys will perform,” USVI head coach Gilberto Damiano Jr. told the V.I. Daily News.

The U.S. Virgin Islands and El Salvador have never met before either at the World Cup Qualifiers or at the World Cup tournament.

It promises to be an exciting match as the two teams meet for the first time ever in the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022.

The U.S. Virgin Islands is currently at the bottom of the Group A standings at 0-2-0, with shutout losses against Antigua and Barbuda on March 27 and to Grenada on March 30.

Antigua and Barbuda and El Salvador are tied atop the Group A standings at 1-0-1 (four points), with Grenada close behind at 1-1-0 (three points) and Montserrat at 0-0-2 (two points).