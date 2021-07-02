At VIFreep

2nd Victim Of Smith Bay Double Homicide Identified As Venezuela Native: VIPD

Police officers in Smith Bay, where two men were shot and killed. VIPD Photo by Danny Derima / Clear Touch Imaging

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — The second man killed in a double homicide in Smith Bay last month has been identified as a Venezuela native, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

At approximately 11:20 p.m on June 18, the 911 Emergency Call Center was contacted by a concerned citizen who reported hearing multiple shots being fired and a male down in Smith Bay. Officers traveled to the scene and found two gunshot victims in the area.

The first male victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds about his body, and died on the scene. He was identified by family members as 42-year-old Camille W. King, Jr.

The second male victim also suffered multiple gunshot wounds about his body. He was transported to the Roy Lester Schneider Regional Medical Center via ambulance for treatment, however he succumbed to his injuries a short time later. He is now being identified as 24-year-old Yorbis Jesus Rico Alzura, a resident of Venezuela, South America.

This case is under active investigation. If you have information that can assist detectives, you are urged to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211, or anonymously and confidentially to Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.

