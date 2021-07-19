After Starts, Stops And Hiccups, Lottery Announces $100,000 ‘Vax To Win’ Winners

CHRISTIANSTED — The Virgin Islands government said that it would announce the winners of the “Vax To Win USVI” lottery on July 9.

Then in the weekly Government House press conference last week, the government put up a graphic on screen that said the lottery winners would be announced on “Monday July 16.”

Today, Monday July 19, the government announced the first two winners of the $200.000.

In the St. Thomas-St. John district, Ronald Mosholder is the first person to win $100,000 in the lottery drawing and on St. Croix, Grethel Smith is the winner of the first $100,000 prize here.

The two $100,000 prizes will be given away again on each major island for the next nine weeks, according to Government House.