First Winner Of Vax Lottery Served Lunches To VIDOH Nurses At His Deli Every Week

CRUZ BAY — The first St. Thomas-St. John winner of the “Vax To Win USVI” lottery was actively involved in promoting the Virgin Islands Department of Health’s educational awareness campaign on his home island of St. John, the Virgin Islands Free Press has learned.

Ronald “Ron” Mosholder, who owns and operates the North Shore Deli restaurant in Cruz Bay, offered lunches to the VIDOH nursing staff when it came to St.. John to test local residents for COVID-19, according to a story in the Virgin Islands Daily News.

Starting in January, the VIDOH all-female staff would dine at Mosholder’s deli every Wednesday, the news publication stated at that time.