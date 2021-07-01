Governor Asks Legislature For 90-Day Extension Of State Of Emergency

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Governor Albert Bryan today sent down proposed legislation to Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory requesting a 90-day extension to the current State of Emergency he proclaimed in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The current State of Emergency extension is set to expire on Tuesday, July 6, and Governor Bryan is requesting an extension to remain in effect until October 4, 2021.

Dear Senate President Frett-Gregory:

In accordance with Section 11 of the Revised Organic Act of the Virgin Islands of 1954, as amended, and Title 23, Virgin Islands Code Ann. § 1005(d), I submit to the Thirty-Fourth Legislature the enclosed proposed legislation ratifying my Declaration extending the State of Emergency due to COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic (“COVID-19”) until October 4, 2021, to enable the Territory to continue its efforts in protecting the people of the U.S. Virgin Islands (“USVI”) in effectively and timely responding to the health and economic effects of the COVID19 pandemic.

Pursuant to Title 23, Section 1005(d) of the Virgin Islands Code I hereby set forth the following for consideration by the Legislature:

REASONS FOR THE EXTENSION

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported that as of June 29, 2021, the Coronavirus Disease, the severe acute respiratory illness that can spread among humans through respiratory transmission and presents itself with symptoms similar to those of influenza, has sickened 33,470,212 people and killed over 601,808 people in the U.S. alone. In the USVI, as of June 29, 2021, as many as 129,153 persons have been tested, showing 3,858 persons as being

positive to the virus; 125,295 persons have tested negative to the virus; 3,812 persons have recovered, and there have been 30 fatalities.

Although the Territory has managed to maintain lower levels of COVID-19 activity, given that the USVI is a major travel destination, it will continue to be threatened by the COVID-19 spread from external sources and from places that have a higher risk profile. The Territory, having already identified one new variant of COVID-19 in our community, will remain at risk as long as this virus remains rampant throughout the U.S. and the world. The CDC tightened COVID-19 protocols giving warnings of return to serious COVID-19 pandemic conditions and the introduction of new COVID-19 stains. Currently, areas within the Mainland United States are still experiencing a surge, which has placed the USVI at a higher exposure risk from persons entering the Territory. It is necessary for our emergency and law enforcement teams to plan and be prepared for constant fluctuations of conditions of the COVID-19 Pandemic response as well as

continue efforts in quickly vaccinating residents and visitors alike. The Virgin Islands Department of Health (“DOH”) awaits results of tests conducted daily on additional individuals while all our emergency responders prepare and plan on a daily basis. Extending the State of Emergency for an additional 90-days or greater amount of time is critical to enabling the Territory to implement adequate staffing coverage, obtain and utilize medical supplies, continue control measures for mitigating the risks of COVID-19 and continue the efficient operation of the vaccination program without interruption.

In addition to support needed to ensure we continue to manage the number of positives cases that can lead to increased hospitalizations and death, it is critical for us to enhance our efforts in increasing the number of residents vaccinated. On March 1, 2021, the DOH opened our Community Vaccine Centers on St. Croix and St. Thomas. This was made possible with the assistance of VITEMA, the Virgin Islands National Guard and the Department of Defense. We

have successfully administered 44,357 first doses and 36,594 second doses, resulting in a total of 79,999 combined doses administered. This calculates to 55.9% of our eligible USVI population with one dose administered and 45.9% of the eligible USVI population completing the vaccine series. We have increased outreach workers, data loggers and CDC communication staff to assist with crafting messaging with the goal of decreased vaccine hesitancy in the 16 to 49 age range, in particular, and increased immunity against COVID-19.

TIME PERIOD

This Declaration Extending the State of Emergency seeks to extend the time for ninety (90) days from the current expiration date of July 6, 2021, to October 4, 2021. As Title 23, Virgin Islands Code Ann. § 1005(d) only permits the Governor to renew the State of Emergency on his own for