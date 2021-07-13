Heated Discussion In St. John Leads To Man Being Hit On The Head With Brick

CRUZ BAY – A St. John man said a heated argument in Susannaberg led to another man clobbering him on the head with a brick, authorities said.

A St. John man in told officers at 12:36 a.m. Sunday that he had been assaulted by another man in Susannaberg, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Oswin A. Richards, 57, of Estate Pastory. was charged with third-degree assault, according to the VIPD.

“Allegedly, Richards assaulted the victim with a cement brick causing injuries to the victim’s head and face, which resulted in a concussion,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

At about 4:15 p.m. on July 11, Richards turned himself in to police at the Leander Jurgen Command in Cruz Bay, where he was placed under arrest, according to Derima.

He was unable to post $25,000 bail and subsequently turned over to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections, pending his Advice of Rights hearing.

This case continues to be under investigation. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211 or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.