St. Thomas Man Caught Driving Stolen Vehicle Arrested By Police: VIPD

CHARGED: Ja’Haile A. A. Clendinen, 18, of Altona and Welgunst in St. Thomas.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man who was caught driving a stolen vehicle taken during an armed robbery was arrested by police Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Ja’Haile A. A. Clendinen, 18, of Altona & Welgunst, was arrested at 1:00 p.m. Friday and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Clendinen was observed on surveillance video and recognized as the driver of a stolen vehicle from an armed robbery on July 26,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “Clendinen admitted to operating the stolen vehicle, and was subsequently arrested.”

Bail for Clendinen was set at $25,000. Unable to post bail, he was remanded to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections pending a advice-of-rights hearing.

St. Thomas / St. John District Chief of Police Steven Phillip commended his officers for this, and other arrests.

“A word of advice to our young people of this community — crime does not pay. If you engage in criminal activity, you will be caught,” Chief Phillip said.

He encourages the public to continue to submit tips to the VIPD by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-8477.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

