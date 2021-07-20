The U.S. Virgin Islands: A Quick Guide

A guide to the Virgin Islands and island hopping

A mere three hours by plane from Miami lies the U.S. Virgin Islands, where rest, relaxation, fun and exploration are all part of the experience.

With all that’s been going on in the last year, you can completely be forgiven for doing little more than dreaming about a tropical escape where the sand is white and the water a clear aqua blue. If you’re thinking about the U.S. Virgin islands, then America’s paradise is where you should go. Situated a mere three hours from Miami, the Virgin Islands are especially friendly to U.S. citizens as no visa is required to go there, even from some European countries. Not only are the Virgin islands nestled really close to the U.S., they provides an ideal exotic location with a rich and complex past and all the creature comforts of home. The Virgin Islands offers those classic Caribbean tropes of volcano-formed terrain, beautiful beaches, all the rum that you can responsibly enjoy and more.

A brief history

The U.S. virgins are a group of islands, not to be confused with an archipelago, located between Puerto Rico and the British Virgin Islands. Back in the 17th century the British and the Danish divided ownership of the territory, however, during the 1800’s the Danish segment of the Islands went through an economic slump which resulted in the eventual purchase by the US in 1917. The U.S. has since owned four of the main islands. As the islands are under U.S. ownership, no visa is required, the currency is the dollar, and thus there is no need to trade U.S. dollars before your trip, if travelling from USA. Now, on to the islands themselves…

St. Croix

Of all the U.S. Virgin Islands, St. Croix is the biggest of the lot. It is on St. Croix that you’ll find the appropriately named Mount Eagle, the highest point of the island clocking in at 1,088 feet. At the centre of the island you’ll find prim white beaches catering to every relaxing inclination you might have. The west of the island is engulfed in a variety of lush vegetation while the east is composed of rocky landscapes. As opposed to St. John and St. Thomas that were the products of volcanic eruptions, St. Croix emerged from a coral reef. Another advantage of St. Croix is that if you’re seeking more privacy in your island getaway adventures, then you’ll be pleased to know that it’s not as bustling as St. Thomas, but still sports great food and historic qualities.

St. Thomas

Often referred to as Rock City on account of its rugged terrain, St Thomas houses Charlotte Amalie — the territory’s capital. This island serves as the main hub for most travelers and this comes down to its blend of modern shops, dazzling beaches, numerous restaurants and popular attractions. In addition to all of this, the island also serves as a great locale for deep-sea fishing excursions and sailing.

St. John

Ideal for dodging the crowds and getting lost in the beauty of nature, St. John is one of the smaller islands known primarily for the Virgin Islands National Park. This park accounts for over two thirds of the island and is noteworthy for its abandoned sugar factories, its powder-white beaches and its prehistoric monuments. A mere 20 minute ferry ride from St. Thomas is all it will take to get there.

Water Island

Of all the islands, Water Island can offer the most private outings and explorations thanks to its smaller and uninhabited islands. Its the kind of place that caters to island-hopping and finding real gems in the forms of secluded cays to have all to yourself. The main island is essentially residential and will require a ferry ride from St. Thomas, but the untouched demeanor and picturesque views will make it all worth your while.