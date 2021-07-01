VIDOJ Agents Arrest Wanted Oklahoma Sex Offender At Altona Gas Station

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Attorney General Denise George said that 44-year-old Dylan Caily, was apprehended by V.I. Department of Justice (VIDOJ) special agents and Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA) unit on St. Thomas last evening. VIDOJ investigators and the SORNA unit had been informed by U.S. marshals that Caily, a registered sex offender, may have been residing in the territory with an unknown address.

The Oklahoma native was arrested for failure to comply with registration requirements for sex offenders in the Virgin Islands. Caily is also wanted in the state of Washington for failure to follow registration requirements. He was convicted in Kentucky in 2006 and sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for criminal charges including sexual abuse 1st degree and rape 3rd degree.

Caily appeared in V.I. Superior Court Wednesday before Honorable Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell. Judge Hermon-Percell found probable cause to charge Caily with Duty to Register V.I.C. § 1722. Judge Hermon-Percell set cash bail for Caily at $25,000 without provision, or property twice the value. Upon his release, bail conditions include surrendering his Kentucky driver’s license, not leaving the court’s jurisdiction of St. Thomas and St. John without first

obtaining written permission from the court, written confirmation of the residential address and with whom he shall reside along with confirmation of the same individual that the defendant can reside there and 24-hour house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is also required to report to the Office of Probation twice per week. If Caily violates any of the conditions of his release, he could be held in contempt of court, bail could be revoked, and he could be remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending trial.

His arraignment date is July 16, 2021. Since there is an outstanding warrant for him absconding from Washington state without notifying them, the VIDOJ is following up with U.S. Marshals to see if they want to extradite him.

VIDOJ issued a wanted flyer and press release with Caily’s mugshot, description, and a list of numerous aliases on June 24, advising the public to call the Virgin Islands Department of Justice or Virgin Islands Police Department if Caily was seen.

A caller reported seeing Caily at the gas station in Altona on Tuesday evening. VIDOJ Special agents and SORNA unit then traveled to the location and arrested Caily.

Caily has failed to register and notify the VIDOJ that he relocated to St. Thomas, in violation of

the sex offender registration laws. Pursuant to Chapter 86, Section 1722 of Title 14 of the V.I. Code,

Caily was required to register as a sex offender within three business days of arriving at a new

location. VIDOJ was informed by the U.S. marshals that Caily was on island on May 27th

.

AG George commended the team for their hard work and the caller who assisted in the search by advising of Caily’s whereabouts in response to the wanted flyers and other notifications issued. “I want to thank the caller who notified the DOJ of Mr. Caily’s location. “This is the kind of cooperation with members of the community that makes law enforcement more effective”, AG George said.

A registered sexual offender must notify the VIDOJ of his/her name, residence, temporary lodging information, vehicle information, Internet identifiers, telephone numbers, school information, and employment status. A team of Special Agents from the VIDOJ and Sexual Offender Registry (SORNA) unit, with the assistance of U.S. Marshals and other local and federal agencies, routinely conduct unannounced inspections of registered sexual offenders to verify their locations and other personal information, such as their work and home addresses.

The Attorney General/VIDOJ is legally mandated to administer and enforce the sex offender registration laws.

Registered sexual offenders in the territory are prosecuted by the Attorney General for either failing to register or not keeping their registration current, as required by this law, and if convicted, the penalty is a fine of not less than $3,000.00 nor more than $5,000.00, or imprisonment for not less than three months nor more than two years, or both.

The law also provides that it is an offense to assist a sex offender to evade the registration requirements, which carries a fine of not less than $1,000.00 nor more than $2,000.00, or imprisonment for not more than six months, or both.

The sex offender registry is available for public view at https://usvi.nsopw.gov/