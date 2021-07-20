At VIFreep

Woman Found At Side Of Road Was Beaten To Death; Man Shot To Death In Apt.: VIPD

KINGSHILL — The Virgin Islands Police Department is releasing the identities of two persons recently found deceased on St. Croix.

On June 1, the body of an unidentified adult female was found on the roadside in Estate St. John, the VIPD said. According to the autopsy, the female was beaten to death, VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

“The victim has been identified as 59-year-old Nancy Nieves of Estate St. John,” Derima said. “The case has been classified a homicide, and is being investigated by the Major Crime Unit.”

On July 4, the decomposed body of an adult male was found in an apartment in Estate Peter’s Rest. The autopsy disclosed the victim was shot multiple times and died as a result. The victim has been identified as Michael Scott, age 48 of Estate Peter’s Rest. The case is being investigated as a homicide by the Major Crime Unit.

Detectives are asking for the community’s assistance with any details that may lead to the identification of the perpetrators in these cases. Please call 911, the Crime TipLine at (340) 778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.

