Estate Ross Man Who Had Sexual Contact With Child Twice In 4 Months Arrested

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man who had sexual contact with a child on at least two occasions in the last four months was arrested early Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Dexter Teschiera, 43, of Estate Ross, was arrested at 12:05 p.m. Friday and charged with unlawful sexual contact and third-degree assault-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said this morning.

“Teschiera is accused of the unlawful sexual contact of a minor of May 26, and assaulting the same victim on August 2,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Teschiera was jailed without bail, in accordance with the territory’s domestic violence laws, pending his Advice of Rights hearing.

Teschiera is “also known as Makurija Sakatu based on his sovereign citizenship, of Estate Ross,” according to Derima.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.