At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

Estate Ross Man Who Had Sexual Contact With Child Twice In 4 Months Arrested

·
0 0 2 0
CHARGED: Dexter Teschiera, 43, of Estate Ross in St. Thomas.

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man who had sexual contact with a child on at least two occasions in the last four months was arrested early Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Dexter Teschiera, 43, of Estate Ross, was arrested at 12:05 p.m. Friday and charged with unlawful sexual contact and third-degree assault-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said this morning.

“Teschiera is accused of the unlawful sexual contact of a minor of May 26, and assaulting the same victim on August 2,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Teschiera was jailed without bail, in accordance with the territory’s domestic violence laws, pending his Advice of Rights hearing.

Teschiera is “also known as Makurija Sakatu based on his sovereign citizenship, of Estate Ross,” according to Derima.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Tags:
Previous post

Slithering Snake On Power Line Leads To St. Croix Electrical Outage, Residents Say

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsMilitary NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsTourism News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *