KEYSTONE COPS! Oswald Terrace Man In Handcuffs Steals Police Car For Joyride

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A project man under arrest and in handcuffs took advantage of cops not paying attention to steal a police car and take it for a joyride to the St. Thomas airport.

On August 2, at 6:35 p.m., police arrested Rashawn Brooks, 42, of Oswald Harris Court, was arrested at 6:35 p.m. Monday and charged with with unauthorized use of a vehicle and reckless endangerment, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.”

Brooks  – detained by officers while investigating another matter and while handcuffed in the back seat of a police cruiser at the Bassanio G. David, Sr. Command – managed to climb into the front seat and took control of the vehicle. Brooks, traveling east on Julian Jackson Drive, was quickly apprehended near the King Airport stoplights and placed under arrest,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

No injuries were reported.

Bail for Brooks was set at $25,000. Unable to post bail, he was turned over to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections, pending his Advice of Rights hearing.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

