SPORTS TOURISM: Dominican Republic Hosts USVI And 22 Other Teams In Soccer

SANTO DOMINGO — The U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association boys’ and girls’ teams will travel to the Dominican Republic to compete in an International Soccer Tournament, held by the Caribbean Football Union.

The teams left the territory yesterday and are scheduled to return on August 30, 2021.

The Caribbean Football Union (CFU) announced that the Dominican Republic will be the venue for the 2021 Boys’ and Girls’ U-14 Challenge Series, which runs from August 22-29, 2021.

The inaugural development competition was held for boys in 2018 and 2019 for girls. Due to the COVID Pandemic, the boys’ competition was postponed until this year.

Accommodations were made to allow the boys that were of age to play last year, will still be eligible to compete in 2021.

CFU President Randolph Harris said, “We are extremely pleased to present our developmental competitions this year. Football is returning in our region, and our members are keen to have their youngsters get back on the pitch.” This tournament is geared to developing not only players, but also match officials, coaches and team support staff, and tournament organizers.In previous years of the competition, groups were hosted by different Caribbean Islands. This year all teams play in the same location and will be grouped by skillset. When it is all finished a champion per tier will be celebrated.

The USVI children are two of twenty-three teams being exposed to the International Soccer Tournament experience.

For each competition, the teams are divided into two tiers. Curacao, Dominican Republic, Grenada, and Haiti are drawn into the Boys’ Tier 1 group A, while Jamaica, Puerto Rico, St. Kitts & Nevis, and St. Lucia are in Tier 1 group B. Tier 2 for the boys consists of Aruba, Bonaire, Turks and Caicos Islands and United States Virgin Islands. For the girls, Grenada, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Jamaica, and Puerto Rico make up Tier 1. While Tier 2 is comprised of Aruba, Curacao, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, Turks and Caicos Islands and US Virgin Islands.

“Please join me in wishing them the best of luck as they go off to represent us all!” St. Croix Senator Samuel Carrion said. “We believe in all of you. Bring it home!”

THE GIRLS TEAM:

Goalkeeper: Elsa Holmes, Samantha Dennis

DEFENDERS: Yadayyah Leo, Angelina Quezada, Norma Tyson, Nailah Addison, Isabella Quezada, Chaney Smith

MIDFIELDERS: Marleigh Andersen, Kirsten Jones, Lauren Jones, Taylor Roy, Vigga Tyson, Jade Browne, Yahsenah Leo

FORWARDS: Charlotte Nairns, Hana Bronstein, Chaney Smith​

​​​​THE GIRLS STAFF:

Director of Football: Vinimore Blaine​​​​

Head Coach: Claudia Lombard​​

Team Manager: Bernetta Browne​​

Equipment Manager: Orngel Erskine​​

Performance Coach: Harry Nelson​​Team

Doctor: Wandalee Homer

THE BOYS TEAM:

GOALKEEPER: Amir Yusuf, Caden Cox

DEFENDERS: Ronaldo Mathurin, Rodel Johnson Jr., Damien Victorin, Aarron Delsol, Maliek Southwell, Matthew Meyers, Zach Mitchell

MIDFIELDERS: Vinesh Naik, Khafri Francios, Devante Larsen, Jackson Watkins, Yannic Elizee, Jaeden Joseph, Andrew Bornn, Amorie Carty

FORWARDS: Marcus Sydney

THE BOYS STAFF:

Head of Delegation: Gilberto Damiano

​​Head Coach: Felix St. Rose

​​Assistant Coach: Raejae Joseph​​

Team Manager: Danté Nicholas

​​Equipment Manager: Davie Bannis ​​

Team Physio: Kirk Goodson