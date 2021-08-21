At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsTechnology News

St. Croix Woman Asks Wrong-Way Driver To Come Forward With Facebook Appeal

·
0 0 1 0

KINGSHILL — A St. Croix woman whose car was run off the road near the Island Crossing Shopping Center put out a personal appeal to the driver who caused the crash this weekend.

Carol “Nah Easy” Francois of Frederiksted said that she was a passenger in her vehicle driving east to west on the Melvin Evans Highway between the Home Depot and D & J’s Shooting Gallery between midnight and 1 a.m. on August 21 when a wrong way driver forced her car into the brush at the side of the road to avoid a head-on collision.

“If anyone was in the vicinity area (where) my car was ran (sic) off the road by someone driving on the opposite side of their lane causing it to go into the bushes,” Francois said on Facebook. “Now I don’t have who ran my car off the road  …I’ll be taking a complete loss..it hurts cause I invested so much money for it to b thrown away. .I brought my car from Texas two weeks ago. I had my car from 2016…pls share and help me anyone knows anything pls I just want their insurance cover my car ….thats it…no charges nothing plss.”

Francois made her appeal in the Facebook group “What’s Going on St. Croix? last night.

Carol “Nah Easy” Francois in her vehicle before the crash
Tags:
Previous post

Kiki Love's Car Stolen From Parking Lot Of Golden Rock Apartment Complex

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *