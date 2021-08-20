At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

St. Croix Woman Targeted For Kidnapping In Ransom Scheme Escapes 2 Captors: VIPD

ST. CROIX, USVI — A woman kidnapped off of a St. Croix street by two men was able to escape from her captors while they negotiated a ransom with her boyfriend, authorities said.

Police officers were dispatched by the 911 Emergency Call Center to a Christiansted residence to investigate the kidnapping of a female victim at 2:30 a.m. Thursday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The victim reported that around 11 p.m., she was walking on Strand Street, Christiansted when she noticed two Black males walking behind of her, according to the VIPD.

When she got to the corner of Strand and King Cross Streets, she observed one of the males appeared to have be a firearm in his hand, VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

“Ordered by one of the males to walk towards the Government Parking Lot, the victim was forced into a vehicle and taken to a gas station in Grove Place, where the suspects called her significant other to demand a ransom,” Derima said. “The victim was able to escape a short time after, where she received assistance.”

Detectives are asking anyone who has information to call 911, the Crime Tip Line at (340) 778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-8477.

