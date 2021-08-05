At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsHealth NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas NewsV.I. Legislature

St. Thomas Freshman Senator Panders To Anti-Vax Residents With Proposed Meeting

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — In a letter sent this weekend, Senator Alma Francis Heyliger wrote the President of the 34th Legislature requesting a Committee of the Whole Hearing.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and let members of the community be heard as it pertains to the unvaccinated vs. the vaccinated.

“It is clear that there are issues concerning the vaccine mandates taking place in our community that is causing contention in places of business, our government, the hospitals and our institutions of learning, “Francis Heyliger said. “As representatives we must confront this issue as we are elected representatives of all of our citizens.”

The letter dated August 13 seeks to request the meeting to take place at the earliest possible time according to the rules of the 34th Legislature.

Proper notice must be given to invited testifiers, proper notice to the public and the availability of the senate calendar must be considered.

With the uptake of the COVID-19 virus it is quite possible that such a meeting will be conducted virtually.

This written request is the first step in the process. If the senate president opts to ignore the request, there are other options. According to the rules of the 34th Legislature

Any Senator can petition the body to convene if a majority of the members are in agreement.

The majority threshold of the 34th Legislature is eight.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

