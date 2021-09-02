At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

2 Men Injured, 1 Seriously, In Shooting Near Refinery Late This Morning: VIPD

·
0 0 1 0

SUNNY ISLE — Two men were injured — one seriously — in a shooting that took place near St. Croix’s oil refinery late this morning, authorities said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center was notified of two male gunshot victims who entered the Juan F. Luis Hospital & Medical Center for treatment about 11:52 a.m. today, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“The investigation revealed two adult males were fired on by unknown assailants near the UVI wetlands in Estate Pearl,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “One victim was treated and released; the other victim underwent emergency surgery and is in serious but stable condition.”

This case remains under active investigation.

If you have information that can assist detectives, you are urged to call 911, the Crime Tip Line at (340) 778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-8477.

Remember, if you see something, say something.

Tags:
Previous post

Traffic Stop Of Black Sedan Near Refinery Finds Man With Unlicensed Gun: VIPD

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsU.S. Department of Justice

At VIFreepBreaking NewsHealth NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *