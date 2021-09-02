2 Men Injured, 1 Seriously, In Shooting Near Refinery Late This Morning: VIPD

SUNNY ISLE — Two men were injured — one seriously — in a shooting that took place near St. Croix’s oil refinery late this morning, authorities said.

The 911 Emergency Call Center was notified of two male gunshot victims who entered the Juan F. Luis Hospital & Medical Center for treatment about 11:52 a.m. today, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“The investigation revealed two adult males were fired on by unknown assailants near the UVI wetlands in Estate Pearl,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “One victim was treated and released; the other victim underwent emergency surgery and is in serious but stable condition.”

This case remains under active investigation.

If you have information that can assist detectives, you are urged to call 911, the Crime Tip Line at (340) 778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-8477.

Remember, if you see something, say something.