6-Hour WAPA Blackout Strikes St. Thomas and St. John On Anniversary Of Irma

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A blackout left tens of thousands of customers without power in the U.S. Virgin Islands on Labor Day amid sweltering hot temperatures.

The Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority (WAPA) failure left many on the islands of St. Thomas and St. John in the dark before dawn after several generators at a power plant failed, officials said in a statement.

Most remained without power by midday, after temperatures had climbed to around 90 degrees Fahenheit (32 Celsius), with very high humidity that made it feel hotter.

Monday September 6 — the date of the WAPA power outage — was the four-year anniversary of Hurricane Irma which totally devastated St. Thomas and St. John in 2017.

“Thanks to WAPA’s six hours islandwide power outage this 4th year anniversary of hurricane Irma become specialty fresh,” Tetyana Hayes said from St. Thomas.

WAPA didn’t immediately say what caused the failures.

More than 50,000 people live in St. Thomas and roughly 4,000 in St. John.