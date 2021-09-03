At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsGovernment House NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

Inept As A Labor Commissioner, Bryan Issues Public Statement On Labor Day

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Governor Albert Bryan issued the following statement to mark Labor Day, on September 6, 2021:

“On Labor Day, we proudly celebrate and pay tribute to the working Virgin Islanders whose immeasurable contributions shape our workforce and serve as the backbone of our economy.

“Our storied history tells of our ancestors who sacrificed to build a middle class and who blazed the trail for hard-working families to secure fair and equitable wages, workplace safety, and the right to collective bargaining. 

“During this time of uncertainty in our territory, the Bryan-Roach Administration holds steady in its commitment to support and provide the relief our hard-working Virgin Islanders need to stay safe while having the ability to take care of their families as we build on our efforts to advance an economy that works for every Virgin Islander,” Governor Bryan said. 

Bryan made no mention of the fact that Hurricane Irma devastated St. Thomas on September 6, 2017.

USDOL Sanctioned Bryan As Labor Commissioner Under De Jongh Costing Territory Thousands
