Mom Rats Out Son To Cops For Rape After His Girlfriend Raises A Stink In Her House

FREDERIKSTED — Fed up with her daughter-in-law’s childish antics in her home, a St. Croix grandma called police on her own son, accusing him of statutory rape.

The Virgin Islands Police Department said that it was dispatched this week to a home in Calquohoun about a “disturbance” between a matronly lady and a 17-year-old girl.

Police initially encountered a domestic “disturbance” between the alleged rape victim and the complainant, but decided to probe further after the mother’s surprise declaration: “That is my son’s girlfriend and she is only 16 years old!”

Marcelino Rivera, 21, of Calquohoun was arrested by police and charged with second-degree aggravated rape and second-degree unlawful sexual contact.

After being apprised of the source of the conflict, police said they collected several pieces of evidence, including his child’s birth certificate, which indicated that Rivera had had sex with an underage girl.

The victim told police that she met Rivera when she was 14 and that they started having sex when she was just 15. She gave birth to their first child when she was 16, and had their second child eight months ago. She is currently 17, according to a sworn VIPD affidavit.

The youngest child’s birth certificate has not yet been processed, but police said Rivera is listed as the father on their first child’s birth certificate.

The victim told police Rivera knew her age when they met and “was scared to speak to her,” but they had been in a relationship ever since and he had never physically abused her.

In an interview with police, Rivera admitted to being in a relationship with the girl “and addresses her as his ‘baby mother,” but claimed the teen did not tell him how old she was when they first met, according to court documents.

Police said that during the interview, Rivera’s statements “were not consistent” and he claimed the girl is currently 19 years old. He acknowledged having two children with the victim but could not give police their birth dates.

Bail for Riveera was set at $100,000.