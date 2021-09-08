NHC Says 40% Chance of Hurricane Near Honduras In 48 Hours

MIAMI — A weather system located over Honduras and the western Caribbean Sea has a 40 percent chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said this morning.

“A tropical depression is likely to form Sunday or Monday before the system moves onshore along the western Gulf of Mexico coast,” the NHC said.

A tropical depression or storm could develop over the western Gulf of Mexico early next week. Even if that doesn’t happen, flash flooding may be a problem facing areas near the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast.

Right now, a tropical wave – basically an area of low pressure that can act as a seed of a tropical depression or storm – is pushing westward across Honduras, Belize and Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula with showers and thunderstorms.

Once the northern end of that disturbance sweeps into the western Gulf of Mexico, it could combine with an existing area of low pressure and a tropical depression or storm could form.

The NHC has assigned a high chance of development in this general area east of Mexico’s Gulf Coast.

If a depression or storm does form, it’s expected to either track northward toward the Texas coast or may drift ashore in eastern Mexico early next week. The next Atlantic storm names are Nicholas and then Odette.

