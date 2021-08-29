OBITUARY NOTICE: Venetia Natashia Fredericks On St. Croix

Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Venetia Natashia Fredericks on August 11, 2021, at the age of 45 on St. Croix.

Venetia Natashia Fredericks is survived by her mother, J. Patricia Jackson; father, Atmore “Flakes” Fredericks Sr.; children, T’Keyah, T’Quan, and T’Quani Registe and T’Keyjah Austrie; grandchildren, She’nai Caines, Jadahl,Jadia,J’Lee and J’Lynn Registe, J’Zani and T’Jani John and Kae’Dyn Barclette; siblings, Adisha Fredericks-Davis, Makeem and Hazani Pratt, Kima Franklin, Atmore Jr., Kaleem, Anika, Rasiem, Nedra, Melissa, Rashawn, Rashawna, Rashiem, Rashiema, and Nikkidah Fredericks, Karima Liburd and Anelia James; great-aunt-godmother, Carol A. Thompson; favorite aunt, Carolyn “C. J” Jackson; aunts, Latisha, M.Tijah, Bernice and Carol Jackson, June Anderson, Mavis “Queenie” Wilson and Rosa Adams; uncles, Floyd Jackson, Dale and Rudolphe Stevens and Roland Adams; close friends, Nioka Blaize-Smith, Jewel Chesterfield, CAHS Class of ’93 and Belrice Hodge; and nieces, nephews, and cousins too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend first viewing on Friday, September 3, at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be Saturday, September 4, at Frederick Lutheran Church. The viewing begins at 9 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m.

Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.

Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.

