Police Allow Undocumented Driver To Call Relatives To Pick Up Car After Accident

SUNNY ISLE — A man driving without a valid driver’s license or registration was permitted to call relatives to drive his car away from an accident scene in the parking lot of the hospital.

Worse still, the woman whose car was impacted by the undocumented driver sideswiping her, was read her Miranda rights by two female Virgin Islands Police officers arriving on the accident scene, eyewitnesses said.

Ronald Pickard said his wife was leaving her job as a security officer for the Juan F. Luis Hospital & Medical Center and reversing from a parking spot when a driver of a red SUV crashed into her.

Pickard said the driver of the vehicle who allegedly caused the accident asked his wife if he could drive away from the scene because he had no paperwork for the vehicle.

Pickard’s wife then immediately called 911 and two female VIPD officers arrived at the accident scene and allowed the man who caused the accident to call relatives to come and get the vehicle to drive it away.

Pickard said his wife showed officers a valid Georgia driver’s license and a valid Virgin Islands registration, but that the two officers read only his wife her Miranda rights.

As a result of the police response, Pickard, a former VIPD officer himself, said he and his wife have filed a civil rights complaint against the two policer officers handling of the accident scene. He said the complaint will go to Internal Affairs for investigation.

The reaction to the melee on social media was primarily for the parties that were involved — expressing hopes that no one was seriously injured in the parking lot accident.

VIPD spokesman Toby Derima did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this news article.

“WOW,” Donna De Altier Pickard said on Facebook.

“Wow hope you didn’t get hurt,” Andrea Dubois said.

“This is so unprofessional. Apparently anybody can drive with out a license here damage another person’s car and not get arrested,” Ronald Pickard said.

“Definitely unprofessional! At the very least, that driver should have walked home from there with a handful of tickets, while the car he drove was towed to the impound lot! Did they ticket him for the unlicensed operator thing? Because that could affect any insurance claim you might make,” Cheryl Homan replied to Ronald Pickard.

“That red car looks like the same car that almost hit my car on the way home last night. So apparently the person is still driving around with an unlicensed car endangering people’s lives. Maybe he’s a friend of the cops. Damn Shame,” Vera Lindcha said.

“That’s a tow away in other jurisdictions,” Allan Grigg said.

“They were supposed to take that car as he is not a licensed driver, the vehicle was also no fit to be on the road according to the VI law that they are charged to uphold. I really dislike the double standards on this island,” Kyshama Belardo said.

“Or is it Zero standards?” Allan Grigg replied to Kyshama Belardo.