St. Thomas Woman Shopping At Home Depot Shot To Death In Parking Lot: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A woman hoping to do some shopping at Home Depot in St. Thomas was shot to death in the parking lot in Estate Donoe on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Keoner Barron, 20, was positively identified by family members as the shooting victim, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Right now, we extend our condolences to the family,” Police Commissioner Ray Martinez said Saturday evening. “This is another senseless loss of a bright, young life. We would also like to thank the witnesses who stayed at the scene and provided officers with vital information about what happened.”

Martinez said witnesses provided a description of the suspect, who they saw drive into the Home Depot parking lot and shoot victim several times, along with information about the vehicle, which they saw drive off.

Martinez said calls came into 911 dispatch around 4:10 p.m., with officers and EMS responding quickly. Barron died at Schneider Regional Medical Center roughly two hours later, around 6:15 p.m.

Chief of Police Barrington Thomas, Sr., of the St. Thomas/St. John District, is asking anyone with information about this homicide to call 911, the Major Crime Unit at (340) 715-5554, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.

It was the seventh homicide on St. Thomas since the beginning of the year, and the 33rd in the territory.