At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

St. Thomas Woman Shopping At Home Depot Shot To Death In Parking Lot: VIPD

·
0 1 2 0

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A woman hoping to do some shopping at Home Depot in St. Thomas was shot to death in the parking lot in Estate Donoe on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Keoner Barron, 20, was positively identified by family members as the shooting victim, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Right now, we extend our condolences to the family,” Police Commissioner Ray Martinez said Saturday evening. “This is another senseless loss of a bright, young life. We would also like to thank the witnesses who stayed at the scene and provided officers with vital information about what happened.”

Martinez said witnesses provided a description of the suspect, who they saw drive into the Home Depot parking lot and shoot victim several times, along with information about the vehicle, which they saw drive off.

Martinez said calls came into 911 dispatch around 4:10 p.m., with officers and EMS responding quickly. Barron died at Schneider Regional Medical Center roughly two hours later, around 6:15 p.m.

Chief of Police Barrington Thomas, Sr., of the St. Thomas/St. John District, is asking anyone  with information about this homicide to call 911, the Major Crime Unit at (340) 715-5554, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS

It was the seventh homicide on St. Thomas since the beginning of the year, and the 33rd in the territory.

Tags:
Previous post

Greedy Bus Vendors Hijack Start Of St. Croix School Year For A Few Dollars More

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsNational NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsHumanitarian NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *