V.I. Senator Accused Of Testing Positive For COVID, Going To Party 2 Days Later

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — According to the Virgin Islands Department of Health, anyone who knowingly exposes others to COVID-19 could face punishment of fines or imprisonment, elected officials should be of no exception! And rather further underscores the importance of holding them accountable!

Senator Marvin Blyden tested positive for COVID-19 twice on Wednesday, September 15, first at the Virgin Islands Legislature and a second time at the Virgin Islands Department of Health. Following the positive tests, Blyden The Senate Majority Leader was advised by the Virgin Islands Department of Health to quarantine for 10 days, resulting in the Senator not being able to attend the Senate session scheduled for Friday. While he used his diagnosis as reason to not attend the Senate session on Friday, to handle the people who elected him business.

Mr. Blyden found it reasonable and appropriate to attend an entertainment function at Tillett Gardens in St. Thomas, on Saturday night, where a local band was playing and had roughly 70 people in attendance. To add insult to injury at a time when the Governments finances, as well as the commissioner of property and procurement are being scrutinized for mis management; specifically relating to government vehicles excessive after hours usage. Senator Blyden is said to have been driving A government-owned, assigned to the legislature vehicle tagged “LEG 5.” This is all negligence on the Senators part as he immediately placed dozens of people at risk of contracting COVID-19 at a time when the numbers are spiraling out of control within the territory, and further undermines the publics trust in a system and process that is already narrowed by conspiracy theories.

I am calling on the Virgin Islands legislature, the Department of Health as well as the department of justice to hold Senator Blyden accountable and his actions punishable. We cannot and shall not continue to allow persons in leadership roles to not be held to the standard of leadership. No one is above the law. Senator or not.

I AM REPULSED.