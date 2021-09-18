At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

Police Investigate Double Homicide At Vitraco Mall In St. Thomas Sunday: VIPD

·
0 1 3 0
Photo caption: Police officers and personnel from the Medical Examiner’s Office at Vitraco Mall, where two males were shot and killed. (VIPD photo)

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after two “males” were shot and killed at a downtown shopping mall in St. Thomas on Sunday night.

The 911 Emergency Call Center reported “multiple shots fired and two males down at Vitraco Mall” at 9:13 p.m. Sunday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Officers found an unresponsive male — identified by family members as 31-year-old Marc J. Thomas  — lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds and no vital signs,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

The other unknown male victim   with multiple gunshot wounds — was transported to the Schneider Regional Medical Center via ambulance for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries, according to Derima.

Detectives are urging anyone with information on this incident to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 714-9804, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.

Tags:
Previous post

Head Start Sites On St. Croix Will Re-Open Tomorrow, DHS Says

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas NewsTourism News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *