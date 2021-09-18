Police Investigate Double Homicide At Vitraco Mall In St. Thomas Sunday: VIPD

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police are investigating after two “males” were shot and killed at a downtown shopping mall in St. Thomas on Sunday night.

The 911 Emergency Call Center reported “multiple shots fired and two males down at Vitraco Mall” at 9:13 p.m. Sunday, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Officers found an unresponsive male — identified by family members as 31-year-old Marc J. Thomas — lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds and no vital signs,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

The other unknown male victim with multiple gunshot wounds — was transported to the Schneider Regional Medical Center via ambulance for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries, according to Derima.

Detectives are urging anyone with information on this incident to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 714-9804, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.