Second Victim of Vitraco Mall Homicide On Sunday Identified As St. Kitts Native

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Police officials have identified the second of two men who was killed Sunday night in a shooting in the parking lot of a St. Thomas shopping mall.

The Virgin Islands Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau said Keris Kareem Phipps, 38, of St. Kitts and Nevis, was the second victim in the double homicide at the Vitraco Mall.

Phipps died after the 9:13 p.m. Sunday incident at the Schneider Regional Medical Center, according to the VIPD.

He was identified by next of kin, VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said.

Detectives continue to urge anyone with information about this homicide to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 714-9804, or Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-TIPS.