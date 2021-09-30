At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsHumanitarian NewsSt. Croix News

Women’s Coalition Of St. Croix Observes Domestic Violence Awareness Month

CHRISTIANSTED — October is recognized nationally as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Domestic violence has been defined as a pattern of behavior in any relationship that is used to gain or maintain power and control over an intimate partner, a friend living in the same household or a family member. Domestic violence can take many forms, including physical, sexual, emotional or verbal abuse.

Chances are, you know at least one person who has experienced domestic violence. You can help to shine an even brighter spotlight on this crime that affects everyone in our community. Join us in showing support for victims and survivors by wearing purple, the theme color for domestic violence–starting tomorrow–

VI Wear Purple Day, October 1. Show off your purple headband, t-shirt, hijab, bowtie, nails, or sneakers, however you want to express your style! Snap a photo and share your personal purple statement on your favorite social channel. Use the hashtags: #USVIWearPurpleDay2021 #DVAM2021USVI, #supportforsurvivors, #EndDV, the Domestic Violence Awareness Project’s #1Thing or #UnaCosa, or the National Network to End Domestic Violence’s #Every1KnowsSome1. Tag us so we can big you up on Facebook or Twitter: @wcstx; Instagram or Tiktok: @wcstxvi. 

They have a number of community events planned to help raise awareness around this serious crime. Check our activities schedule below or visit the WCSC website for more information. 

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call 911 from a landline or 340.772.9111 from a mobile phone, in an emergency. Call the WCSC 24/7/365 hotline at 340.773.9272, for crisis intervention with a caring staff member or advocate. They are there for you.

