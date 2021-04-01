A Terrifying Throwback: Old Photos From The Old West That Will Shock You

A Shocking Slice of History: Unsettling Old Pictures From The Old West

The Old West stirs up adventurous images. However, old photos give a glimpse into a dark, lawless time. Learn more about the photos that show a different side of the Wild West!

The Old West is also called the days of the Wild West, stirring up romantic images of cowboys, ranches, and frontier justice. But that adventurous image also has a dark undercurrent to it. This period of history is also known for lawlessness, violence, and ruthlessness in an often hostile environment.

Some of these moments were preserved in photographs. Thanks to photo restoration, later generations were able to take a look into this turbulent period and study it. Keep reading to learn more about these old photos of the Old West that continue to unsettle and shock today!

A Pile of Bison Skulls In 1892

This famous, unsettling photo showed the extremes of bison killing in the Wild West. Once, tens of millions of bison roamed North America, but they were mere hundreds by the time this photograph was taken. Whole herds were exterminated, and only a few thousand now survive in conservations. This picture shows the devastating effect man had on local species in the days of the Old West and is a haunting reminder for us to care for our planet – and all the creatures on it.

An 1887 Picture of Apache Spirit Dancers

The ceremonial costumes and headpieces of Apache spirit dancers will spook those unfamiliar with their culture. However, these pieces are crucial to their heritage, storytelling, and traditions. There are still spirit dancers today who don these massive headpieces and face coverings, passing on the stories and myths of their people.

Post-Mortem Pictures In The 1800s

A creepy and popular practice in the 1800s was post-mortem photography. Family members would prop up the preserved and well-dressed corpses of their loved ones for photographs as a memento.

As photography was a rare and expensive skill at the time in the Old West, these photos were often the only ones ever taken of their subject. This practice was especially popular because it was considered a way of easing grief.

Photographs Of The Death Valley ’49ers

In 1848, James Marshall and his crew found gold at Sutter’s Mill. This led to thousands of hopeful miners traveling in covered wagons across the desert. These photographs show how many desperate, adventurous spirits made the journey in their oxen-pulled wagons. Many of them would fail miserably and die on the road, or even if they made it, they would never find gold and end their days in poverty.

Pictures Of Settlers Escaping The 1862 Dakota War

The 1862 Dakota War led to the deaths of thousands of Dakota, American soldiers, and settlers. Because of the sheer scale and violence of the fighting, Minnesota was practically depopulated for over a year. This war also significantly shrank the landholdings of the Dakota, and led to their exile in reservations in present-day South Dakota.

In these photos, we see the direct impact that the war had on civilians, many of whom had little to no notice to flee the homesteads they had made. It’s a truly painful glimpse into a dark part of American history.

A Photograph Of Olive Oatman After Her Rescue

Poor Olive Oatman was only 14 years old when her family was attacked and killed by Native Americans. She and her sister were taken and sold to the Mohave people. She received blue face tattoos during her captivity, which are captured in a surviving, eerie photo of the young woman.

While Olive managed to survive the ordeal, her sister died of starvation. Her story was widely publicized in the Wild West but is little known today. This photo is one of the few glimpses we have into their tale of captivity.

Study Old Photos For A Deeper Glimpse Into History

Photographs are a valuable tool for learning history, as they are one of the few ways to capture moments in time. These photos of the Old West remind us that the past wasn’t all cowboys and gold rushes – it was also a difficult time marked with struggle and violence.