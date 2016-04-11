At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsHealth NewsHumanitarian NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas NewsTerritorial Affairs

Bryan Issues Proclamation Designating Hunger and Homelessness Week

·
0 1 18 0

CHRISTIANSTED — Governor Albert Bryan has issued a proclamation designating November 13-20 as “Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week” in the U.S. Virgin Islands to help educate the public about the many reasons why people in the Virgin Islands are hungry and homeless, including the shortage of affordable housing, the need to develop an adequate supply of different housing needs, and the need for increased support services for the Territory’s vulnerable populations.

The theme for this year’s “National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week” is “Access Ends Hunger,” and jurisdictions across the United States will recognize the week with added educational and informational programs about the scourge of homelessness on our society and on individuals and communities nationwide.

“Educating the community through the issuance of a proclamation encourages support for homeless assistance service providers as well as community service opportunities for students and school service organizations,” Governor Bryan wrote.

The Bryan-Roach Administration said it is investing in the territory’s people, infrastructure and future through transparency, stabilizing the economy, restoring trust in the government and ensuring that recovery projects are completed as quickly as possible. Visit transparency.vi.gov

Tags:
Previous post

Crucian Security Guard Arrested On Fugitive Child Abuse Charges At Hotel

Next post

Cruise Operator Royal Caribbean's Long-Time CEO Fain To Step Down

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *