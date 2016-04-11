Bryan Issues Proclamation Designating Hunger and Homelessness Week

CHRISTIANSTED — Governor Albert Bryan has issued a proclamation designating November 13-20 as “Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week” in the U.S. Virgin Islands to help educate the public about the many reasons why people in the Virgin Islands are hungry and homeless, including the shortage of affordable housing, the need to develop an adequate supply of different housing needs, and the need for increased support services for the Territory’s vulnerable populations.

The theme for this year’s “National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week” is “Access Ends Hunger,” and jurisdictions across the United States will recognize the week with added educational and informational programs about the scourge of homelessness on our society and on individuals and communities nationwide.

“Educating the community through the issuance of a proclamation encourages support for homeless assistance service providers as well as community service opportunities for students and school service organizations,” Governor Bryan wrote.

