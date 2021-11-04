At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsEnvironmental NewsSt. Croix News

DPNR To Host Coral Nursery Tour At Cramers Park

TEAGUE BAY — Commissioner Jean-Pierre L. Oriol of the Department of Planning and Natural Resources announces that the Division of Coastal Zone Management in collaboration with Friends of the St. Croix East End Marine Park will host an educational snorkel tour to the East End Marine Park’s Demonstration Coral Nursery Site at Cramer’s Park on Friday, November 12, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 3 p. m. 

The demonstration nursery, installed in 2019, provides the public with the opportunity to experience a taste of coral restoration efforts taking place in the territory. Participants will learn more about coral gardening, the process of reef regeneration, and have a firsthand look at some of the organisms that call the adjacent coral reef and seagrass beds home.  

Participants who wish to attend must be strong swimmers with the ability to swim 0.15 miles in open water conditions. Snorkel vests are required and will be provided; however, participants are welcomed to bring their own.

Snorkeling gear can also be provided upon request with a 48-hr. notice. This free educational event is restricted to participants aged 14 and up.  

RSVP is mandatory. For additional information or registration please contact St. Croix East End Marine Park Environmental Outreach Coordinator Kelcie Troutman at kelcie.troutman@dpnr.vi.gov and (340) 718-3367

