American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine Gets Re-Accreditation

PHILIPSBURG — American University of Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC) has been granted continued accreditation by the Accreditation Commission on Colleges of Medicine (ACCM) for the maximum period of six years through 2027. AUC’s re-accreditation affirms the university’s high standards of quality and excellence and strong outcomes, which are comparable to accredited U.S. and Canadian medical schools.

AUC, an Adtalem Global Education institution, is an international, accredited medical school with a medical sciences campus in Sint Maarten and clinical rotations at hospitals throughout the United States and United Kingdom. The university offers a curriculum aligned with U.S. standards, preparing students for success on the United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE).

AUC is committed to expanding access to medical education and increasing diversity within the profession: Approximately 27 percent of AUC’s student population identifies as Black or Hispanic. In 2021, the university achieved a 92% first-time eligible residency attainment rate, sending 304 graduates into medical residencies in 39 U.S. states and Canada.

“We are pleased to have AUC’s status as an accredited medical school affirmed by the ACCM,” said Pedro L. Delgado, M.D., AUC acting dean. “This renewal supports our ongoing mission to provide access to high-quality education for tomorrow’s physicians, whose service to their patients and communities is enhanced by international learning experiences, a diverse learning community and an emphasis on social accountability and engagement.”

ACCM accreditation is a rigorous, peer-review process that examines all aspects of a medical education program. The ACCM board, an independent and autonomous body of professionals, only certifies medical schools which are operating at the highest levels of industry standards. As the accreditor for the country of Sint Maarten, ACCM is recognized by the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME) through 2026 and the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG).

ECFMG recognition means that AUC students and graduates, the majority of whom matriculate from the U.S., are eligible to apply for ECFMG Certification to pursue post-graduate training and licensure in all 50 U.S. states. ACCM is also recognized by the U.S. Department of Education’s National Committee on Foreign Medical Education and Accreditation (NCFMEA), enabling eligible AUC students to access financial support. NCFMEA’s purpose is to review the standards used by foreign countries to accredit medical schools and determine whether those standards are comparable to standards used to accredit medical schools in the United States.

Both Adtalem medical schools, AUC and its affiliate Ross University School of Medicine (RUSM), are accredited institutions and leaders in addressing critical workforce needs for physicians of diverse backgrounds. The combined AUC and RUSM 2020-21 graduating class totaled more than 1,000 graduates. The institutions, which have been established for more than 40 years, are also working to diversify the physician pipeline, and combined they graduate more Black physicians than any U.S. medical school.

About American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine

American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC School of Medicine) is an institution of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a global education provider headquartered in the United States. Founded in 1978, AUC School of Medicine has more than 7,000 graduates, many of whom work in primary care or underserved areas. AUC School of Medicine is accredited by the Accreditation Commission on Colleges of Medicine (ACCM, www.accredmed.org), which is the accreditor used by the country of Sint Maarten. For more information visit aucmed.edu, follow AUC School of Medicine on Twitter (@aucmed), Instagram (@aucmed_edu) and Facebook (@aucmed).

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, partners with organizations in the healthcare and financial services industries to solve critical workforce talent needs by expanding access to education, certifications and upskilling programs at scale. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to the global community. Adtalem is the parent organization of ACAMS, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine and Walden University. Adtalem has more than 10,000 employees, a network of more than 275,000 alumni and serves over 82,000 members across 200 countries and territories. Adtalem was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021 by Newsweek and one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2021 by Forbes. Follow Adtalem on Twitter (@adtalemglobal), LinkedIn or visit adtalem.com for more information.

