At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCaribbean NewsConsumer NewsHealth NewsInternational NewsTourism News

Carnival Says Most Itineraries Unchanged Even As Omicron Cases Rise

·
0 0 4 0

MIAMI — Carnival Corp said this week a majority of its ships’ itineraries were unchanged despite a surge in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant, which has threatened to stall a recovery in the cruise industry.

The world’s largest cruise operator, however, said a few destination ports were reviewing their protocols and processes due to the fast-spreading new variant.

Many passengers and media reports, including those from CNN and Euronews, said authorities of a few ports in the Caribbean, Puerto Rico and Mexico disallowed passengers to disembark from cruise ships that were carrying active COVID-19 cases.

“Looks like my cruise this Friday is a cruise to no where,” wrote one Reddit user on a Royal Caribbean forum late Monday.

Carnival said on Monday it would find an alternative destination should it be forced to cancel a port.

Royal Caribbean Group did not respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Limited declined to comment.

“The cruise lines’ reaction to the substantial increase in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron surge is largely hit or miss,” said James Walker, a Miami-based maritime lawyer.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also identified more than 85 cruise ships with COVID-19 cases on board, the agency said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the CDC said 68 ships with COVID-19 cases had met its threshold for an investigation.

The Omicron variant has sparked concerns that United States health officials may reintroduce a temporary ban on cruising, just months after U.S. cruise operators resumed guest operations.

—REUTERS

Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh and Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Tags:
Previous post

Can The Caribbean and Latin America Really Trust China As A Business Partner?

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

Bro Bot

Bro Bot

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCaribbean NewsHealth NewsInternational NewsPuerto Rico NewsSint Maarten NewsSt. Thomas NewsTourism News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsHealth NewsInternational NewsTourism News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCaribbean NewsHealth NewsInternational News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCommunity AffairsHealth NewsSt. Thomas News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *