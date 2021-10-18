At VIFreepBreaking NewsBritish Virgin Islands NewsCaribbean NewsInternational NewsSports NewsTourism News

Rower Who Stopped In The BVI Gets An Audience With Pope Francis In Italy

·
0 1 7 0
Pope Francis of Argentina (left) meets Don Victor Mooney of New York.

ROAD TOWN, Tortola — Don Victor Mooney of Queens, New York was invited to attend Pope Francis General Audience on World AIDS Day this month. Mooney was joined by his family when he met his excellency. 

On a fourth try he completed a transatlantic row from Maspalomas, Gran Canaria, a part of Spain’s Canary Islands to New York’s Brooklyn Bridge, a first for an African American. His mission was to encourage HIV testing.

After crossing the Atlantic Ocean, Mooney rested at Scrub Island Resort, Spa and Marina and Nanny Cay Marina in the British Virgin Islands before continuing to New York. 

Don Victor Mooney at Nanny Cay Marina in the British Virgin Islands.

In Tortola, he spent some quality time with Charles Tobias, one of the sponsors for the Goree Challenge. On Mooney’s last night, V. Inez Archibald, Deputy Governor, hosted a second reception for the rower and donated a laptop computer to aid his ongoing communication systems.

At St. Williams Catholic Church, he met with the parishioners after Sunday Mass. The British Virgin Islands Tourism played an integral role in supporting Mooney’s logistics during his stay.

https://goreechallenge.com/

Tags:
Previous post

Puerto Rican Music Producer Flow La Movie Dies In Dominican Plane Crash

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsInternational NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas NewsTourism News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsMilitary NewsPolice NewsPuerto Rico NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsPolice NewsSt. John News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsGovernment House NewsHealth NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *