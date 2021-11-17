At VIFreepBreaking NewsBusiness NewsCommunity AffairsEducation NewsHealth NewsSt. Thomas News

St. Thomas Executive Earns Healthcare Management Credential

Christopher Borgesen, MS, OTR, FACHE, is Vice President of Operations for the Schneider Regional Medical Center

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Christopher Borgesen, MS, OTR, FACHE, vice president of operations, Schneider Regional Medical Center recently became a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, the nation’s leading professional society for healthcare leaders.

“The healthcare management field plays a vital role in providing high-quality care to the people in our communities, which makes having a standard of excellence promoted by a professional organization critically important,” says Deborah J. Bowen, FACHE, CAE, president, and CEO of ACHE. “By becoming an ACHE Fellow and earning the distinction
of board certification from ACHE, healthcare leaders demonstrate a commitment to excellence in serving their patients and the community.”

Fellow status represents achievement of the highest standard of professional development. In fact, only 8,866 healthcare executives hold this distinction. To obtain Fellow status, candidates must fulfill multiple requirements, including meeting academic and experiential criteria, earning continuing education hours, demonstrating professional/community involvement, and passing a comprehensive examination. Fellows also are committed to ongoing professional development and undergo recertification every three years.

SRMC’s new Interim CEO Attorey Tina Comissiong, who is also a member of ACHE, said she extends her congratulations to Borgesen as he joins the elite league of healthcare professionals.

Attorney Comissiong has been working with the Puerto Rico chapter of ACHE to expand opportunities to healthcare professionals in the US Virgin Islands.

Borgesen is now privileged to bear the FACHE® credential, which signifies board certification in healthcare management as an ACHE Fellow.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

