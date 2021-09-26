Taxi Medallions Worth $20,000 In St. Thomas-St. John, But Only $8K In St. Croix

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — Executive Director Linda Smith of the Virgin Islands Taxicab Commission is pleased to announce that pursuant to Title 20, Section 407 (c) of the VI Code, the commission will hold its annual veteran medallion auction on December 13, 14, 15, 2021.

This auction is OPEN TO VIRGIN ISLANDS VETERANS OF THE U.S. ARMED SERVICES ONLY.

Applications can be picked up at the Taxicab Commission’s Office during regular working hours (Monday-Friday; 8:00am- 3:00pm). Bid forms must be deposited in the bid box no later than 10:00am on the day of the auction.

Applications must be taken to the Office of Veterans Affairs of eligibility as a U.S. Virgin Island Veteran on the island for which the bid is scheduled. BID APPLICATIONS MUST BE PRESENT AT THE TIME OF AUCTION. Bid envelopes will be publicly opened on the date and times indicated.

Any persons who purchase a medallion at auction pursuant to this subsection is prohibited from transferring said medallion by sale or otherwise, within three years of purchase. Thereafter such transfer or sale must be to another eligible veteran.

Only approved buyers may submit a bid.

Two medallions for each island will be auctioned to approved U.S. Virgin Islands Veterans on the following dates and times:

• ST. CROIX- MONDAY DECEMBER 13, 2021, 10:00am- ST. CROIX TAXICAB

COMMISSION’S OFFICE, 3274 ESTATE RICHMOND

• ST. JOHN- TUESDAY DECEMBER 14, 2021, 10:00AM- ST. JOHN

ADMINISTRATOR’S OFFICE

• ST. THOMAS WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 15, 2021- 10:00AM- TAXICAB

COMMISSION’S OFFICE, SUBBASE

The minimum acceptable bed is set at $20,000 for St. Thomas, $20,000 for

St. John, and $8,000 for St. Croix

A 10 percent down payment of bid amount (nonrefundable deposit if the sale is not consummated) is required at the time of the bid, no later than 3:00pm on that same day. This down payment must be paid in money order or certified check payable to the Government of the Virgin Islands.

No payment will be accepted in cash.

The remaining 90 percent must be paid in a like manner within ten days after the date of the auction sale at which time, the Certificate of Entitlement and the medallion will be issued. If the sale is not consummated within the allotted ten days, the second highest bidder will automatically be awarded the bid.

Any questions or requests for additional information should be directed to the Virgin Islands Taxicab Commission at (340) 773-1561 ext. 4451.