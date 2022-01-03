3 Men Caught Red-Handed Loading A Trailer With Stolen Goods In La Grange

FREDERIKSTED — Three thieves were caught by police red-handed during a burglary in progress in La Grange on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Jonathan Scribner, 37, of Sprat Hall, Alexander Cintron Jr., 53, of Two Brothers, and John Allen, 39, of Chenay Bay were arrested at 4:51 p.m. Tuesday and charged with possession of stolen property, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Officers – dispatched to Estate La Grange by the 911 Emergency Call Center to investigate a burglary in progress – found Scribner, Cintron, and Allen loading items onto a trailer,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The property manager stated the men were not authorized to enter the property or remove any items.”

REPEAT OFFENDER: Jonathan Scribner, 37, of Sprat Hall in St. Croix.

Bail for Scribner, Cintron, and Allen was set at $25,000 each. Unable to post bail, all three men were remanded to the Bureau of Corrections, pending their Advice of Rights hearings.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.