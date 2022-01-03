At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

3 Men Caught Red-Handed Loading A Trailer With Stolen Goods In La Grange

·
0 1 62 0
ROGUE'S GALLERY: John Allen, 39, of Cheney Bay (left) Alexander Cintron Jr.,, 53, of Two Brothers (middle) and Jonathan Scribner, 37, of Sprat Hall (right) in St. Croix

FREDERIKSTED — Three thieves were caught by police red-handed during a burglary in progress in La Grange on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Jonathan Scribner, 37, of Sprat Hall, Alexander Cintron Jr., 53, of Two Brothers, and John Allen, 39, of Chenay Bay were arrested at 4:51 p.m. Tuesday and charged with possession of stolen property, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

“Officers – dispatched to Estate La Grange by the 911 Emergency Call Center to investigate a burglary in progress – found Scribner, Cintron, and Allen loading items onto a trailer,” VIPD spokesman Toby Derima said. “The property manager stated the men were not authorized to enter the property or remove any items.”

REPEAT OFFENDER: Jonathan Scribner, 37, of Sprat Hall in St. Croix.

Bail for Scribner, Cintron, and Allen was set at $25,000 each. Unable to post bail, all three men were remanded to the Bureau of Corrections, pending their Advice of Rights hearings.

All individuals listed as arrested or charged with a crime in this report are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Sprat Hall Man Arrested In Connection To November 2019 Whim Burglary: VIPD
Sprat Hall Man Faces Gun Charge After Informant Phoned In Tip To Police
Tags:
Previous post

2 Women Go On Shopping Spree At Walmart With Stolen Credit Card: VIPD

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

StickyAt VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCommunity AffairsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Thomas News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. Thomas News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *