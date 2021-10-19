At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsCommunity AffairsNational NewsSt. Croix NewsTourism News

National Park Service Releases Lego Vignette Of Alexander Hamilton On His Birthday

·
0 1 1 0

CHRISTIANSTED — “History has its eyes on you,” the National Park Service (NPS) says in a Lego vignette.

Alexander Hamilton was born on the Caribbean island of Nevis on January 11, 1757, or maybe 1755.

He later moved to St Croix in the then Danish West Indies, where as a young orphan Hamilton working as a clerk just up the street from what is today Christiansted National Historic Site.

Following a devastating hurricane in 1772, a collection was taken to send Hamilton to school in New Jersey where the world would learn his name.

Lego A/S is a Danish toy production company based in Billund. It manufactures Lego-brand toys, consisting mostly of interlocking plastic bricks.

The Lego Group has also built several amusement parks around the world, each known as Legoland, and operates numerous retail stores.

#FindYourPark#Hamilton

Tags:
Previous post

Bartender’s Tip Leads To Arrest In Key West Buoy Burning

Next post

This is the most recent story.

The Author

John McCarthy

John McCarthy

John McCarthy is primarily known for his investigative reporting on the U.S. Virgin Islands. A series of reports beginning in the 1990's revealed that there was everything from coliform bacteria to Cryptosporidium in locally-bottled St. Croix drinking water, according to a then-unpublished University of the Virgin Islands sampling. Another report, following Hurricane Hugo in 1989, cited a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) confidential overview that said that over 40 percent of the U.S. Virgin Islands public lives below the poverty line. The Virgin Islands Free Press is the only Caribbean news source to regularly incorporate the findings of U.S. Freedom of Information Act requests. John's articles have appeared in the BVI Beacon, St. Croix Avis, San Juan Star and Virgin Islands Daily News. He is the former news director of WSVI-TV Channel 8 on St. Croix.

Related Posts

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsMilitary NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsTourism NewsU.S. Department of Justice

At VIFreepBreaking NewsCaribbean NewsNational NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsTourism NewsU.S. Department of Justice

At VIFreepBreaking NewsEntertainment NewsEnvironmental NewsNational NewsTourism News

At VIFreepBreaking NewsPolice NewsSt. John News

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *