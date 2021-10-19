National Park Service Releases Lego Vignette Of Alexander Hamilton On His Birthday

CHRISTIANSTED — “History has its eyes on you,” the National Park Service (NPS) says in a Lego vignette.

Alexander Hamilton was born on the Caribbean island of Nevis on January 11, 1757, or maybe 1755.

He later moved to St Croix in the then Danish West Indies, where as a young orphan Hamilton working as a clerk just up the street from what is today Christiansted National Historic Site.

Following a devastating hurricane in 1772, a collection was taken to send Hamilton to school in New Jersey where the world would learn his name.

