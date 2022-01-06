Gittens Riled At 911 Operators ‘From Outside’ Doing A Better Job Here Temporarily

KINGSHILL — A St. Croix senator says he has “concerns” now that 911 operators from Ohio have been brought in to help temporarily due to worker shortages locally.

“Last week I communicated with the governor’s office about reports of improper disciplinary actions within VITEMA and 911 dispatch in particular,” Senator Kenneth Gittens said. “Just a few days later I learned, first through social media, that ten 911 operators had been brought in from Ohio to help field emergency calls here in the territory in both districts, given the number of local operators who have been impacted by COVID-19.”

Senator Gittens continued:

Senator Kenneth “Kenny” Gittens

“Of course we must, guarantee that all calls to 911 are answered, but there is a larger issue in play in terms of ensuring the Virgin Islands government is doing its part to attract, maintain and retain properly trained local employees,” he said. “I am also very concerned about the cost of bringing in personnel from outside the territory.”

“This is a proactive move on the part of our Government and I certainly appreciate the personnel from Ohio that are willing to lend a hand. However, coronavirus is not the only issue,” Gittens said. “We also have local operators who have been suspended without due process and others who have left the job because of ongoing morale concerns.”

“Dispatchers from outside the territory may be well-trained, but can never truly replace a locally based 911 operator because of their intimate knowledge of the community,” he said. “Most people that call 911 are under a considerable amount of stress and important details of the emergency or directions may be misunderstood or misinterpreted by someone who is unfamiliar. Those intimately familiar with the territory are much better prepared to serve in this critical capacity and are invaluable.”