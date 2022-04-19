At VIFreepBreaking NewsGovernment House NewsHealth NewsSt. Croix NewsSt. John NewsSt. Thomas News

Governor Bryan Tests Positive for COVID-19

Chief Executive cancels all public appearances and is self-quarantining in accordance with CDC and V.I. Department of Health guidelines

CHRISTIANSTED — After returning to the territory on Tuesday afternoon following a weeklong trip to Washington, D.C., and Miami, Governor Albert Bryan tested positive for COVID-19 early this morning.

While Governor Bryan is asymptomatic and in good health, in accordance with CDC and V.I. Department of Health guidelines he has cancelled all of his public appearances and is self-quarantining until April 27, 2022.

Although he is fully vaccinated and boosted, Governor Bryan has continued the practice of also taking a COVID-19 test upon his return to the territory since the beginning of the pandemic.

