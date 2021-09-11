ONE LOVE? BVI’s ‘Green’ Tourism Campaign Is Making People Red In The Face

ROAD TOWN, Tortola — A change in the British Virgin Islands’ tourism slogan is starting to stir up controversy there.

The BVI used to bill itself as “Nature’s Little Secrets.” But the islands of Tortola, Virgin Gorda, Anegada and Jost Van Dyke now consider themselves: “BVI Love.”

The British Virgin Islands Tourist Board (BVITB) unveiled the new slogan “BVILOVE” for branding on September 21, 2020 — just before the tourism world virtually shut down with COVID-19.

BVI Premier Andrew Fahie, who is the minister responsible for tourism, said the “mantra BVILOVE is an expression of the mission of his administration to create a Green BVI where all residents and all people love living Green.”

“The unveiling of this logo, is reflected in the way we live, work and invest in the BVI – caring for our BVI because we love our BVI,” Fahie explained. “The green leaf on the BVILOVE logo is that of our White Cedar, our Territorial Tree. The White Cedar tree is important to our culture and our people because the bark or wood of the tree was used to make the stern, stern posts and frame of our famous Virgin Islands sloop. The green leaf represents growth, drive, innovation, green diversification, revitalization, green expansion, SMART strategies, development, personal and professional empowerment.”

What do you think about the new catch phrase? Anything resonate with you?

To read more about the controversy, click on the link below to go to the story in BVI News:

https://bvi.gov.vg/media-centre/bvilove-brand-officially-unveiled