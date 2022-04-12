At VIFreepBreaking NewsCrime NewsPolice NewsSt. Croix NewsSuperior Court News

Raj Darnell White Was Facing 17 Years In Prison For Gun Possession When Shot Dead

FACING 17 YEARS IN PRISON: On a gun and ammunition possession charge: Raj Darnell White, 21, of Barren Spot in St. Croix.

KINGSHILL — Raj Darnell White — the man shot dead washing his car late Monday afternoon in Barren Spot — was facing 17 years in prison on gun and ammunition possession charges in Superior Court, the Virgin Islands Free Press has learned.

White, 21, of Estate Barren Spot, had his mother post $500 cash bail money in order to be released prior to his Superior Court trial for carrying an illegal firearm, court records indicate.

Raj Darnell White appeared in Virgin Islands Superior Court for an advice-of-rights hearing on October 13, 2021.

At that time, Territorial Public Defender Yolan Brow Ross asked the judge that White be allowed to post $500 cash, and sign an unsecured bond for the remainder of the $50,000 bail.

Shot dead on April 11, 2022 in Estate Barren Spot: Raj Darnell White

Brow Ross also asked that he be released to his mother’s custody, and Assistant Virgin Islands Attorney General Patricia Lynn Pryor had no objection.

Senior Superior Court Judge Darryl Donohue Sr. advised White that he could be sentenced to 10 years in prison if convicted of illegal possession of a firearm, and a possible seven years for possession of ammunition.

The details of his arrest are unclear, and the court clerks have not released the probable cause fact sheet in the case, including the affidavit filed by the Virgin Islands Police Department.

Online court records show that White’s mother posted $500 cash bail to secure his release from jail in October 2021.

