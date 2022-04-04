Son Of VIPD Police Sergeant Charged With Multiple Rapes Of Underage Teenage Girl

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A St. Thomas man was arrested and charged with rape after investigators found he had been having sex with an underage girl, according to documents filed in Superior Court.

Darren Williams, 24, of Anna’s Retreat, surrendered to police Thursday without incident after he was charged with second-degree rape, second-degree aggravated rape, and second-degree unlawful sexual contact.

Unable to post $50,000 bail, he was jailed until an advice-of-rights hearing Friday.

Williams’s mother, Virgin Islands Police Department Sgt. Denise Petersen, volunteered to serve as his third-party custodian and monitor his behavior while he is awaiting trial.

Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis allowed Williams to sign an unsecured $50,000 bond, meaning he does not have to post any cash in order to be released. She ordered him to stay away from the victim in the case, and to abide by a nightly curfew when he is not at work, and house arrest on Mondays.

Williams was arrested after police received a report from a witness who said Williams was having sex with an underage girl, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

The girl told police in an interview that she was sexually active with Williams, who she met in 2019 shortly after she turned 15, according to the affidavit.

DUI crash leads to arrest

A St. Thomas resident was arrested early Friday morning after police said he crashed a Jeep into the fence around the Legislature.

Casey Crossland was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, driving under the influence of alcohol, negligent driving, unauthorized use of a vehicle, operating an unregistered vehicle, driving without proof of insurance, destruction of property, and driving without a Virgin Islands license, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by police.

